5 from southwest Missouri indicted on federal meth charges

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Five southwest Missouri residents have been indicted on federal meth distribution charges.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the suspects were charged Dec. 9 in three related cases.

Marklee Bogart of Nevada, Missouri, Danny Crawford of El Dorado Springs, Donald Grissom of Milo, and Margaret West of Rockville are charged with conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of meth and possessing meth with intent to distribute.

Bogart and Crawford are also charged with illegal possession of firearms in furtherance of those drug-trafficking crimes.

Thirty-four-year-old James Pryor of Nevada, Missouri, is charged with possessing at least 5 grams of meth with the intent to distribute.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects have attorneys to speak on their behalf.