5 Injured in Kansas City House Explosion

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City fire officials are working to determine what caused a house to explode, leaving five people injured.

Fire department spokesman James Garrett says the explosion Wednesday evening on the city's southeast side was followed by several smaller explosions.

Garrett says two adults in the house are in critical condition and two children are in good condition at a Kansas City hospital. The fifth person refused treatment.

No one else was in the house.