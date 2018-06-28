$5 Million in Repairs Coming to Rosecrans Airport

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Rosecrans Memorial Airport near St. Joseph is about to get a new look.

The St. Joseph City Council on Monday approved $5 million in runway repairs for the airport.

Most of the money will be used to replace the runway that the Missouri Air National Guard uses to practice "touch-and-go" landings on short distances. The runway was last repaired more than 15 years ago. Construction on that project should start within a year.

Another $90,000 will be used to remove rubber that has come off aircraft tires from Rosecrans' main runway.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports all the repairs will be paid for by the Air National Guard under a military construction agreement.