5 natural ways to boost your mental health during stressful times

20 hours 36 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 12:33:24 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Sandee LaMotte, CNN

(CNN) -- Life today is razor's-edge tense. If your regular coping methods aren't measuring up, there are science-backed actions we can add on our own to ease anxiety, depression and stress — all done naturally, no doctor's note required.

Get enough exercise

If you had to choose just one thing to do to better your mental and physical health, choose to exercise on a regular basis.

Scientists believe exercise increases blood circulation to the brain, especially areas like the amygdala and hippocampus — which both have roles in controlling motivation, mood and response to stress. For one thing, it releases endorphins, the body's feel-good hormones.

You don't have to do high-intensity exercise to ease stress, according to a study of university students. Researchers found that exercise of moderate intensity, defined as working out hard enough so you can still talk but can't sing, reduced depression.

High-intensity interval training, however, increased stress and inflammation. It's possible intense exercise could make an already stressed-out system more jittery, "especially in individuals who were not accustomed to exercise," said study author Jennifer Heisz in an article she wrote.

Numerous studies show the biggest benefits come from rhythmic exercises, which get your blood pumping in major muscle groups. Those include running, swimming, cycling and walking. Do the exercise for 15 to 30 minutes at least three times a week over a 10-week period or longer at low to moderate intensity.

"A brisk walk, jog or bike ride can help keep you calm and healthy during these uncertain times," said Helsz, who is an associate professor in kinesiology at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.

Focus on sleep

There's another benefit of exercise — it will improve your sleep quality, one of the best things you can do to ease stress and boost your mood. There's an additional benefit to a better snooze. You'll be protecting your heartimproving your brain and reducing your desire to snack.

It's not just about sleeping longer, either. You're trying to give your body time to go through enough sleep cycles to repair itself, which means going from light sleep to deep and back again. Set yourself up for success by developing good sleep habits that will train your brain for restorative sleep.

Develop a routine. You want to teach your body (and brain) to calm down, so try to begin relaxing at least an hour before bedtime. Shut off the news and put down your smartphone. Taking a warm bath or shower, reading a book, listening to soothing music, meditating or doing light stretches are all good options.

You should also have a regular bedtime and a regular time for getting up in the morning, even on weekends, experts said.

Avoid certain food and drink. Avoid stimulants such as nicotine or coffee after midafternoon, especially if you have insomnia. Alcohol is another no-no. You may think it helps you doze off, but you are more likely to wake in the night as your body begins to process the spirits.

Strive for cooler temperatures. Make sure your bed and pillows are comfortable, and the room is cool: Between 60 and 67 degrees is best. Don't watch television or work in your bedroom. You want your brain to think of the room as only for sleep.

Keep yourself in the dark. Be sure to eliminate all bright lights, as even the blue light of cellphones or laptops can be disruptive. If that's hard to accomplish, think about using eye shades and blackout curtains to keep the room dark. But during the day, try to get good exposure to natural light since that will help regulate your circadian rhythm.

Deep breathing

Something as simple as taking deep, slow breaths can do amazing things to our brain and therefore our stress, experts said.

"Learning breathwork lets you know that you have an ability to physiologically calm yourself," said stress management expert Dr. Cynthia Ackrill, an editor for Contentment magazine, produced by the American Institute of Stress.

"When you physiologically calm yourself, you actually change your brainwaves," Ackrill said. "I used to do neurofeedback, which is brainwave training, and I would have people hooked up to all kinds of machines. And after doing breathwork with them you could see these massive changes in the brain. It also lowered blood pressure."

Deep breathing realigns the stressed-out part of our bodies, called the the sympathetic system, with the parasympathetic, or "rest and restore" system, Ackrill explained.

While there are many types of breathing, a lot of research has focused on "cardiac coherence," where you inhale for six seconds and exhale for six seconds for a short period of time. Focus on belly breathing, or breathing to the bottom of your lungs, by putting your hand on your tummy to feel it move.

"Anytime you intentionally bring your attention to your breath and slow it down, you've already done a good thing," Ackrill said. "That's just one simple tool that you can use and it gives you back a feeling of power and control.

"And it gives you that pause where you begin to realize that you are separate from what's happening to you, and you can choose a response instead of just a primal reaction."

Take up yoga, tai chi or qi gong

Yoga, of course, is a form of physical exercise. In additon to releasing endorphins, yoga can regulate the body's central stress response system, called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, and improves sleep quality, said Jacinta Brinsley, a doctoral candidate at the University of South Australia who recently published a study on yoga.

But yoga is also a spiritual discipline, designed to meld body and mind. A yoga lifestyle incorporates physical postures, breath regulation and mindfulness through the practice of meditation.

"Yogic philosophy teaches that the body, mind and spirit are all interconnected — what you do in one area, for example, a physical exercise to strengthen your leg muscles, will have an effect in all of the other areas of your system," said Laurie Hyland Robertson, the editor in chief of Yoga Therapy Today, a journal published by the International Association of Yoga Therapists.

"So we can expect that leg exercise, especially when you approach it in a mindful, purposeful way, to affect not only your quadriceps but also your emotional state, your body's physiology and even your mental outlook," said Robertson, who coauthored the book "Understanding Yoga Therapy: Applied Philosophy and Science for Health and Well-Being."

Two traditional Chinese exercises, tai chi and qi gong, have also been shown to be excellent stress reducers. Both are low-impact, moderate-intensity aerobic exercises that contain a flowing sequence of movements coupled with changes in mental focus, breathing, coordination and relaxation.

Studies have found that tai chi and qi gong increase blood levels of endorphins, reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol and improve immune function, a key benefit in the age of coronavirus. And brain scans of people using tai chi and qi gong find increased alpha, beta and theta brain wave activity, suggesting increased relaxation and attentiveness

Meditation

Meditation and mindfulness are two excellent ways to lower stress.

At the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, researchers studied the brains of Tibetan Buddhist monks recruited by the Dali Lama and found startling results: Tens of thousands of hours of compassionate meditation had permanently altered the structure and function of the monks' brains. One 41-year-old monk had the brain of a 33-year-old.

But you don't have to devote your life to meditation to see change, said Richard Davidson, founder and director of the Center for Healthy Minds, the institute that did the research on the monks.

Davidson, who is a professor of psychology and psychiatry, pointed to the results of a randomized controlled trial of people who've never meditated before. Using direct measures of brain function and structure, he found it only took 30 minutes a day of meditation practice over the course of two weeks to produce a measurable change in the brain.

"When these kinds of mental exercises are taught to people, it actually changes the function and the structure of their brain in ways that we think support these kinds of positive qualities," Davidson said. "And that may be key in producing the downstream impact on the body."

One of Davidson's favorite mindfulness exercises cultivates appreciation.

"Simply to bring to mind people that are in our lives from whom we have received some kind of help," Davidson said. "Bring them to mind and appreciate the care and support or whatever it might be that these individuals have provided."

"You can spend one minute each morning and each evening doing this," he said. "And that kind of appreciation is something that can foster a sense of optimism about the future."

Like exercise, mindfulness will need to be practiced on a regular basis to keep the brain's positive outlook in good shape, Davidson said. But the effort is definitely worth it.

"This is really about nurturing the mind," he said. "And there is ample evidence to suggest that there are real psychological and physical health-related benefits."

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Deputies, SWAT take one in custody after Westport Drive barricade
Deputies, SWAT take one in custody after Westport Drive barricade
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT took one subject into custody after a barricade in... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 03 2020 Jun 3, 2020 Wednesday, June 03, 2020 6:10:00 AM CDT June 03, 2020 in News

Final municipal election results
Final municipal election results
COLUMBIA - Tuesday was the rescheduled municipal election from April. The election was initially postponed due to Coronavirus concerns. ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:25:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Court orders the release of man convicted of 1996 killing
Court orders the release of man convicted of 1996 killing
JEFFERSON CITY (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a man imprisoned in a... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:18:01 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

20-year-old arrested for two sodomy charges
20-year-old arrested for two sodomy charges
JEFFERSON CITY - A 20-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested on suspicion of two different sodomy charges. The Fulton... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:05:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Woman hit by car at Columbia protest speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Woman hit by car at Columbia protest speaks out
COLUMBIA - A 25-year-old woman is sharing her story after she was hit by a car Monday during a protest... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Columbia officers take a knee with protestors downtown
Columbia officers take a knee with protestors downtown
COLUMBIA - Protests continued along Broadway in downtown Columbia Tuesday night. During the protest, Columbia police officers took a... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 9:34:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Missouri Medicaid expansion proposal survives lawsuits
Missouri Medicaid expansion proposal survives lawsuits
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge has dismissed two lawsuits against a ballot proposal to expand Medicaid health care... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 8:51:39 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Virus outbreak at Kansas City paper plant infects 200-plus
Virus outbreak at Kansas City paper plant infects 200-plus
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at a Kansas City paper plant has infected more than 200 people. ... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 8:45:51 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

One civilian dead, one injured after crane accident at Fort Leonard Wood
One civilian dead, one injured after crane accident at Fort Leonard Wood
FORT LEONARD WOOD - A Department of Army civilian died at Fort Leonard Wood following a crane incident around 2... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 7:30:02 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Columbia teachers react to Parson's education funding cuts
Columbia teachers react to Parson's education funding cuts
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday he is withholding $131 million from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones responds to Columbia protests
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones responds to Columbia protests
COLUMBIA - After several days of protests around the state of Missouri, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones released a statement... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 6:59:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

COVID-19 causes lower voter turnout
COVID-19 causes lower voter turnout
COLUMBIA – Boone County elections are being held today, and they look a little different than normal. COVID-19 precautions,... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 6:12:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Police find missing teenager
UPDATE: Columbia Police find missing teenager
COLUMBIA - Around 10:50 p.m. the Columbia Police Department tweeted and said Daniel Wood had been located. @ColumbiaPD... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 2:52:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

UPDATE: 'Terrible night for St. Louis' - City under curfew in response to violence
UPDATE: 'Terrible night for St. Louis' - City under curfew in response to violence
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is under a curfew starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. ... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 12:46:00 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

5 natural ways to boost your mental health during stressful times
5 natural ways to boost your mental health during stressful times
(CNN) -- Life today is razor's-edge tense. If your regular coping methods aren't measuring up, there are science-backed actions we... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 12:33:24 PM CDT June 02, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Pizza delivery driver robbed in Jefferson City
Pizza delivery driver robbed in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a reported armed robbery involving a pizza delivery driver late Monday night. According... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:44:28 AM CDT June 02, 2020 in News

Homes damaged by gunfire in northeast Columbia
Homes damaged by gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Gunfire damaged several homes in northeast Columbia early Tuesday, though no injuries have been reported. Police responded... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, June 02 2020 Jun 2, 2020 Tuesday, June 02, 2020 10:37:09 AM CDT June 02, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
10am 80°
11am 82°
12pm 85°
1pm 88°