5 people hurt after chase ends in 4-vehicle St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say at least five people have been taken to a hospital for treatment after a police chase ended in a four-vehicle crash in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the chase started Tuesday in the suburb of St. Ann and eventually entered St. Louis. The victims included three children who were in the car that the officer had pursued. Two other drivers also were hurt. St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez says none of the injuries were serious.

An angry crowd gathered afterward. Earl Spinks, of St. Louis, complained that St. Ann police should have dropped the pursuit.

Jimenez defended the chase, saying "We never want to have to do this." He says the fleeing motorist was on probation for drug and weapons charges.