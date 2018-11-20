5 small tornadoes confirmed in northwest Missouri

By: The Associated Press

MOUND CITY (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that five small tornadoes hit northwest Missouri, including three in a single town.

The twisters were spawned by a cold front that swept northern Missouri on Tuesday evening, bringing torrential rain but leaving mostly minor damage.

All five tornadoes were rated EF-0, with peak winds of 80 to 85 mph. The first traveled slightly more than three miles in the Tarkio area, starting just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveyors also confirmed three tornadoes in 30 minutes around the Holt County town of Maitland. The longest traveled three miles, and the others a quarter-mile each.

In DeKalb County, a tornado touched down just before 10:30 p.m. west of Fairport and traveled about a mile.

Nodaway Holt High School in Graham was closed Wednesday because of roof damage.