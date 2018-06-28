5-story building collapses in St. Louis; no known injuries

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Firefighters are investigating the partial collapse of a five-story brick building in the Laclede's Landing area of downtown St. Louis.

Part of the building gave way Wednesday. People were inside, but there were no reports of injuries. Fire officials said they believe everyone who was in the building is accounted for.

The building houses restaurants, including the Drunken Fish. The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Bricks fell from all five stories of the southern face of the building. The collapse forced closure of a nearby MetroLink light rail station.

Laclede's Landing is an area of offices, restaurants and bars along the Mississippi River, just north of the Gateway Arch.