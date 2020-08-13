5 ways businesses can prevent a costly mental health crisis

1 day 14 hours 5 minutes ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 9:39:57 AM CDT August 12, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN

Editor's note: This op-ed is a collaboration between the mental health doctors in the United States from the National Network of Depression Centers, and Project Healthy Minds, a new millennial-driven mental health nonprofit startup focused on destigmatizing mental illness, using technology to expand access to mental health solutions, and engaging employers to tackle the mental health crisis. The opinions expressed in this commentary are the authors' own.

    (CNN) -- The global pandemic sparked a corporate work-from-home revolution — a new opportunity for many American workers who for decades have been tethered to offices, daily commutes and in-person meetings.

But as clinicians and mental health advocates, it's imperative that we sound the alarm: As we enter a sixth straight month of remote work, a sprawling mental health crisis is beginning to arise among the US workforce.

Nearly four in 10 Americans say the "coronavirus is having a serious impact on their mental health." Many people working from home are battling social isolation and losing any sense of work-life balance. Working parents are struggling under the weight of being present at their jobs while caring for and home-schooling children. These struggles are compounded by the fact that, at least prior to the pandemic, workers rarely — if ever — sought help from their employer when they were suffering. More than half of employees responded in a 2019 survey that they did not talk to anyone at work about their mental health in the last year.

We are paying for the cost of our inaction in both lives and dollars. Globally, suicide has become the second leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 29. Even before this pandemic, depression and anxiety were costing the global economy $1 trillion each year.

It's time for business leaders to recognize that improving mental health for employees is an important investment that demonstrates a commitment to stakeholder capitalism and could help combat another public health crisis. Well-planned workplace mental wellness programs produce more productive workforces and deliver a positive return on investment. As the World Health Organization has noted, "For every $1 put into scaled up treatment for common mental disorders, there is a return of $4 in improved health and productivity."

We're urging every business to step up and address their employees' serious mental health needs during this unusual moment by taking a multi-faceted approach.

Openly and consistently talk about mental health

One of the most corrosive elements of our mental health crisis is suffering in silence. Oftentimes, the stigma is more acute in the workplace than it is outside of it. A 2019 survey revealed that 81% of workers said the stigma associated with mental health prevents them from seeking treatment. That's why leaders need to model the behavior by opening up in public settings — leveraging virtual company town halls, for instance — to create a structure that permits employees to open up about their own mental health struggles.

Train managers on mental health

In this new world, managers need to go through specialized training so they know when an employee is struggling with a mental health condition — especially while teams are working remotely and the signals may be less obvious. That means implementing mandatory, company-wide mental health first aid training for managers so that they are well-equipped to proactively identify issues before they get worse.

Ditch the "one-size-fits-all" approach

The mental health needs of employees are diverse. The needs of a young employee who has recently graduated and lives in a small, urban apartment can be very different than that of a female executive raising and educating children while running a large team.

For too long, companies have solely relied on employee assistance programs (EAPs) — essentially an outsourced hotline where employees can get help with legal problems, child care support, mental health services and more — to "check the box" when it comes to providing mental health services to employees. However, EAPs are rarely used — multiple studies have found that fewer than 10% of employees are taking advantage of them.

Once they've gone through formal training, managers should reach out to their team members individually to ask about their mental health and what they may need to establish new work-life boundaries during the pandemic, which will help them avoid burnout.

Redesign employee benefits to support mental health

Our Covid-related work and lifestyle changes aren't going away in the near term. This is a marathon, compounded by uncertainty. Virtual programs can help employees handle stress and emotional symptoms more effectively by teaching mindfulness and relaxation techniques, and encouraging healthful behaviors, like getting adequate sleep, eating well and exercising regularly.

Wellness programs help keep people functioning at their best. Programs that support time off for treatment with a plan to return to work have proven benefits for avoiding 'presenteeism' — when an employee is technically not absent from work, but is less productive. Flexibility to attend weekly therapy sessions or more intensive hospital treatment programs allows employees to focus on getting back to full function. Flexible leave also prevents employees from leaving the company to seek treatment, which can require expensive retraining for skilled roles.

Show that your commitment to mental health is authentic

World Mental Health Day is on October 10. One of the best ways employers can highlight mental health is by celebrating it. Companies should use their brand platform to publicly tell employee stories of overcoming mental health challenges and detail how the company provided support. Employees and prospective talent look to the public positions that companies take on social issues and they make decisions based on that analysis.

To overcome the decades of skepticism, stigma and shame that employees feel about talking about their mental health, management needs to demonstrate an authentic, consistent commitment. Now is the time for employers to confront this urgent health crisis that is impacting their employees. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it is also the smart business decision.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
(AP) - The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events - a move that does not effect major college football... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 6:10:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Safety upgrades prevent historic Columbia building from burning
Safety upgrades prevent historic Columbia building from burning
COLUMBIA — The owner of one of Columbia's oldest buildings is glad he invested in fire sprinklers when he bought... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
WARDSVILLE - For the eighth consecutive season, Blair Oaks will start a Hair brother at quarterback this fall. From... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:34:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in Sports

A Brighter Tomorrow - Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
A Brighter Tomorrow - Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
The American Psychiatric Association describes obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as "an anxiety disorder in which time people have recurring, unwanted thoughts,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:04:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Boone County hits 1,500 COVID-19 cases
Boone County hits 1,500 COVID-19 cases
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County hit a new record of 1,500 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is an increase... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Organizations attempt 'weeding out racism' for Black farmers
Organizations attempt 'weeding out racism' for Black farmers
COLUMBIA — For 25 years, Chris Perry has worked as a sign language interpreter for deaf schools in Missouri and... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,267 new cases in Missouri
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,267 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:41:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

CPS to add new learning plan for students
CPS to add new learning plan for students
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will be implementing a new plan for middle and high school students. In an email... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:19:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Tiger Line to resume Wednesday with limited schedule
Tiger Line to resume Wednesday with limited schedule
COLUMBIA - As many MU students make their way back to campus for the fall semester, the Tiger Line shuttle... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 12:15:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

CPS working with local after school dates with concerns over later start date
CPS working with local after school dates with concerns over later start date
COLUMBIA - On Monday, Columbia public schools pushed back the start date of the 2020- 2021 school year till after... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 10:18:00 AM CDT August 13, 2020 in Continuous News

Tutoring programs adjust after UM system temporarily stops standardizing testing
Tutoring programs adjust after UM system temporarily stops standardizing testing
COLUMBIA - Although standardized testing will not be a requirement for admission to the UM System this year, some local... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 7:02:00 PM CDT August 12, 2020 in News

CPS gives parents choice for upcoming school year
CPS gives parents choice for upcoming school year
COLUMBIA — After a Board of Education meeting earlier this week, Columbia Public Schools will still give families the choice... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 6:45:14 PM CDT August 12, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT August 12, 2020 in News

CPD announces suspect arrested in Tuesday home invasion
CPD announces suspect arrested in Tuesday home invasion
COLUMBIA — Police have arrested 39-year old Justin Spence, of Columbia, in connection with a burglary that occurred early Tuesday... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 2:08:00 PM CDT August 12, 2020 in News

Boone County approves more than $2 million in CARES spending
Boone County approves more than $2 million in CARES spending
COLUMBIA — The Boone County Commission approved $1.8 million in federal coronavirus relief money (CARES Act) for the health department... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 1:54:00 PM CDT August 12, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,595 additional cases in Missouri
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,595 additional cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 11:08:00 AM CDT August 12, 2020 in News

Precautionary boil advisory for south Columbia
Precautionary boil advisory for south Columbia
COLUMBIA - Water supply district number 1 is under a precautionary boil advisory because of low water pressure. There... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 11:04:04 AM CDT August 12, 2020 in News

5 ways businesses can prevent a costly mental health crisis
5 ways businesses can prevent a costly mental health crisis
Editor's note: This op-ed is a collaboration between the mental health doctors in the United States from the National Network... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 9:39:57 AM CDT August 12, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 75°
1am 75°
2am 74°
3am 72°