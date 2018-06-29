5-year-old boy fatally shoots himself in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after he reportedly shot himself inside a south Kansas City apartment.

The Kansas City Star reports that police responded to the shooting shortly before 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The child was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the child's father was at home at the time of the shooting and called police.

The shooting was at least the third unintentional shooting by a child in the Kansas City area this year and at least the 11th since 2013.

The gun safety awareness group Everytown for Gun Safety said the Sunday morning shooting was at least the 162nd unintentional shooting by a child this year.