5-year-old dies in ATV accident

By: The Associated Press

PARK HILLS (AP) - A 5-year-old boy died after an ATV accident in southeast Missouri.

The Daily Journal newspaper reports the accident happened Sunday afternoon in the yard of a Park Hills home. The name of the child has not been released.

Police believed the boy was a passenger on an ATV driven by his father. The vehicle apparently malfunctioned, causing it to crash into a tree and flip onto the child.