5 Years Later, Kirkwood Looks Forward, Not Back

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Five years after a gunman walked into a city council meeting and began a killing spree, leaders of the St. Louis County town are choosing to look forward rather than focus on the horror of that night.

Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of the shooting rampage that killed six public servants. The gunman, Kirkwood resident Charles "Cookie" Thornton, was killed by police.

Mayor Arthur McDonnell, like many in Kirkwood, says simply, "We're moving forward," when asked to reflect on the shootings. Part of that process involves seeking better race relations. Thornton was black and felt city officials had treated him unfairly.