50 Boats Burglarized at Lake

2007

LAKE OZARK - The annual winter ritual of boat burglaries has begun at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Water Patrol thieves have stolen tens of thousands of dollars worth of electronic equipment from boats docked near the lake in the past 5 days. Up to 25 boats were stripped of electronics late last week at the Parkview Bay Towers marina, and another 25 boats at the Palisades Yacht Club were burglarized late Sunday. The water patrol said the best way to avoid getting ripped off is to take all equipment off your boat and for nearby residents to report suspicious activity.