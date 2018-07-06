$50 Million Building Plan for CPS Debated

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School board members will meet Monday to discuss the $50 million bond and 12-cent debt service levy increase for new additions to schools. Columbia Public School Superintendent Dr. Chris Belcher said the bond will help add new schools and replace trailers and fix other maintenance issues.

"In the long run it cost you more because maintenance, up keep and energy cost and this community has always valued high quality schools with energy efficiency that can serve the population for a long time," Belcher said.

West Middle School parent Beth Worley said the expansion of the school is a good thing.

"My son who is a middle schooler here, was in two of the trailers and he complained all the time about the air circulation, it was too hot, too cold, real stuffy and as many people as they had in each classroom it was really stuffed full of kids, so therefore it was really uncomfortable," Worley said.

Update on Mill Creek's overcrowding will be addressed and Belcher hopes to slowly move students to other schools before the new one is built. Another big topic up for debate is the teachers collective bargaining unit and how it will operate.

Some of the bonds projects are:

New elementary school (Aug 2016)

New early childhood center (Aug 2017)

Technology

Roofs and other improvements

Transportation facility

School building additions

More information on the bond's 10 year plan is available. The school board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.