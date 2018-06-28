$50 million in tax credits sought for St. Louis stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A revised plan for a new NFL stadium in St. Louis calls for the stadium authority to seek $50 million in state tax credits from the Missouri Development Finance Board.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority was preparing to present its request Tuesday at a meeting in Jefferson City.

The credits would be spread over three years to help fund the proposed open-air stadium along the Mississippi River north of the Gateway Arch, a major part of the effort to keep pro football in St. Louis.

The newspaper reports new financial details in the authority's application include an updated cost: $998 million, up from the initial $985 million.