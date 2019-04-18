50-year-old time capsule to be opened Thursday

By: Isaac Jahns, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - On April 18, 1969, Boone County National Bank filled a model rocket with things from the time period and sealed it under concrete.

After a half-century of waiting and a name change, Central Bank of Boone County will unveil what was in the rocket Thursday afternoon.

The capsule sat under the 8th Street fountain for exactly fifty years before being removed. 

Andrea Morrow, who works for Central Bank, said the most interesting artifact in the capsule to her will come from the youngest contributors.

"There are essays written by elementary school students at the time, predicting what 2019 would be compared to 1969. I'm interested to see how close they are to reality," she said. 

Morrow said some of those students, who are now in their 50s and 60s, will be at the unveiling ceremony. The essay that came closest to correctly predicting what 2019 would be like will win a prize from within the capsule - a certificate of deposit untouched since 1969.

The capsule comes straight out of the Cold War. Three months after burying the capsule, man walked on the moon. According to an Internet database, gas was 35 cents per gallon.

The contents of the capsule will be on display in the Central Bank lobby from Thursday until June 30. Morrow said the things inside are pieces of history and she can't wait to unveil them.

"It's just neat to see all the things that were put in there. It's a great opportunity to come see a little bit of living history and what life was like 50 years ago," she said. 

Central Bank plans to bury a new 50-year capsule in June, although according to Morrow, it won't look the same as the original on the outside.

"We had to figure out how to open it. It's been sealed for fifty years, and that could require a lot of different tools. They didn't leave instructions on how to open it," Morrow said.

The unveiling ceremony starts at 1 P.M. Thursday.

