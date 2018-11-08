500 Miles for Cancer

A Mid-Missouri woman is determined to find the cure for cancer. Freda Swigert lost her father and two aunts to cancer before the deadly disease also took hold onto her own life. Diagnosed with Stage I breast cancer five years ago, Swigert doesn't let it get her down. She says she views her cancer as an opportunity to reach out to others, and that's exactly what she plans to do.



Her destination? Nashville, Tennessee. Her starting point? Marshall Junction, Missouri. That's 500 miles - and all on a bike.



Swigert plans to begin her journey Wednesday afternoon and make stops on the way to collect donations for Columbia's very own Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.



Swigert started biking to forget about her own pain. She said it was when she made it up to 58 miles a day she realized she could make a difference for others, too. She plans to get on and just start peddling until she reaches her destination.



