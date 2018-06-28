51-year-old man drowns in Elk River in southwest Missouri

NOEL (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned in the Elk River in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Bradley Zeorlin, of Noel, was swimming Monday afternoon when he went under and drowned in an area of the river near Noel. The patrol says he wasn't wearing a life jacket.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.