52 Missouri counties lost population in 2018; state still gained overall

23 hours 26 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 9:12:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — New census data shows that while Missouri's population rose slightly last year compared to 2017, more than 50 counties lost population.

Data released Thursday shows estimated county populations as of July 1, 2018, compared to the previous year. Missouri overall saw its population rise 0.3% to an estimated 6,126,452.

But the Census Bureau says 52 of Missouri's 114 counties and the city of St. Louis lost population. Southeast Missouri in particular saw significant declines.

Pemiscot County lost 3.2% of its population, the biggest drop in the state. Dunklin County had a 2.2% decline, and Carter and Mississippi counties both lost 1.8% of their populations. Six other counties in the region had net losses.

The state's biggest gainer was Lincoln County in eastern Missouri, which saw a 2.8% increase in population.

More News

Grid
List

Crash slows U.S. 63 northbound for almost an hour
Crash slows U.S. 63 northbound for almost an hour
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said the right lane of U.S. 63 northbound n ear t he Broadway exit was shut... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 5:17:00 PM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Sri Lanka blasts: More than 200 dead in bombings across country
Sri Lanka blasts: More than 200 dead in bombings across country
(CNN) -- At least 207 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in a series of bomb blasts that hit... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 1:18:00 PM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Large brawl involving mostly teenagers at Worlds of Fun
Large brawl involving mostly teenagers at Worlds of Fun
KANSAS CITY — Authorities say officers responded to a brawl involving up to 300 teenagers at the Worlds of Fun... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 12:39:00 PM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Missouri officials eye new land to expand conservation area
Missouri officials eye new land to expand conservation area
WINONA — Visitors to a conservation area in southern Missouri could soon have more acreage to explore along the Jacks... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 12:31:00 PM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Kansas City sculptor help place Harry Truman in US Capitol
Kansas City sculptor help place Harry Truman in US Capitol
KANSAS CITY — A Kansas City artist has been selected to create statue of former President Harry Truman for display... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 12:13:00 PM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Volunteers to pick up litter instead of Easter eggs
Volunteers to pick up litter instead of Easter eggs
COLUMBIA - Columbia will host a litter pickup from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Flat Branch Park. ... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 Sunday, April 21, 2019 8:28:00 AM CDT April 21, 2019 in News

Comic convention draws fans, collectors
Comic convention draws fans, collectors
COLUMBIA - A comic convention brought comic fans and beer enthusiasts together for an afternoon of fun Saturday. STL... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:54:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Columbia run surpasses $250,000 raised for cancer center
Columbia run surpasses $250,000 raised for cancer center
COLUMBIA - The Jay Dix's Challenge to Cure 5K and 10K on Saturday raised around $8,000 for the Ellis Fischel... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:32:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Community remembers Miller County deputy killed in the line of duty
Community remembers Miller County deputy killed in the line of duty
ELDON - A memorial service was held Saturday evening to honor the life of a Miller County Sheriff's deputy who... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:15:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Police: Man accused of shooting at girlfriend violates no-contact order
Police: Man accused of shooting at girlfriend violates no-contact order
MOBERLY - Police said a man tried to shoot at his girlfriend Saturday afternoon as she attempted to enter the... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 9:34:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

52 Missouri counties lost population in 2018; state still gained overall
52 Missouri counties lost population in 2018; state still gained overall
ST. LOUIS (AP) — New census data shows that while Missouri's population rose slightly last year compared to 2017, more... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 9:12:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Young entrepreneurs profit from their business ideas
Young entrepreneurs profit from their business ideas
JEFFERSON CITY - Children from the Jefferson City and Columbia area showed off their businesses during the Jefferson City Children's... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 5:17:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts annual "EGGstravaganza"
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts annual "EGGstravaganza"
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation department held its annual "EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt" at Douglass Parks and Indian Hills... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 3:02:00 PM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Moberly police arrest wanted fugitive based on information from FBI
Moberly police arrest wanted fugitive based on information from FBI
MOBERLY- The Moberly Police Department arrested a man on Friday afternoon after they received information from the FBI in Omaha,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 10:08:00 AM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Fulton man sentenced for child molestation charges
Fulton man sentenced for child molestation charges
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man will be in jail for the next 25 years after he pleaded guilty Friday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 20 2019 Apr 20, 2019 Saturday, April 20, 2019 8:47:00 AM CDT April 20, 2019 in News

Remains found in Gasconade River identified as male
Remains found in Gasconade River identified as male
GASCONADE COUNTY - The sex of human remains found in the Gasconade River have been identified as male, according to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 8:09:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News

Jontay Porter declares for the 2019 NBA Draft
Jontay Porter declares for the 2019 NBA Draft
COLUMBIA - Sophomore forward Jontay Porter officially declared for the 2019 NBA Draft via Twitter Friday. pic.twitter.com/AHj67OWmqi... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 6:35:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in Sports

Closed Rocheport tunnel causes headaches for bikers, residents
Closed Rocheport tunnel causes headaches for bikers, residents
ROCHEPORT - Missouri State Parks said a tunnel on the Katy Trail will be closed for at least another month,... More >>
2 days ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 Friday, April 19, 2019 6:32:00 PM CDT April 19, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9pm 72°
10pm 71°
11pm 70°
12am 68°