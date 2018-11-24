53-year-old Man Dies in Western Missouri Farm Accident

ODESSA (AP) -- A 53-year-old man has died after the farm equipment he was driving overturned and rolled onto him in western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Michael D. Ray of Odessa. The deputy coroner went to the scene Wednesday night and estimated that Ray died Tuesday.

The patrol said that the accident happened as Ray crossed a pond dam embankment in Odessa. The Lafayette County town is located about 35 miles east of Kansas City.