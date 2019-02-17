5K race benefits MU's Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis

COLUMBIA - Even with slick sidewalks and snowy roads, runners still showed up for Mizzou's Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis 5K run at Stephen's Lake Park on Saturday morning.

Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis, or RAMS, is a non-profit organization at the MU whose purpose is to raise money and provide service for the MS Institute of Mid-Missouri.

RAMS was established in 1993. The group fundraises from October to February each year.

Brooke Novinger, a member of the RAMS 5K committee, said the organization's goal is to raise funds for supplies to better the lives of people living with multiple sclerosis.

"The overall goal is to raise $100,000," Novinger said. "Last year we raised about $92,000."

The 5K is an annual event RAMS hosts to help reach that $100,00 goal. This year it was colder than usual.

"I think that our runners expect us to be here rain or shine or snow or sleet," Novinger said.

That type of attitude did not stop runner Joe Stewart.

"It was really cold at first" he said. "After the first ten minutes-ish you start running a little bit and warm up."

Stewart said he loves that the whole community comes together to support a great cause.

"There was really no question if I was going to come out for the 5K," he said.