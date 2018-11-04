5k Run Benefits Local Foster Parents

COLUMBIA - More than 100 people participated in the "Walk Me Home to the Place I Belong" 5k walk and run this morning at Stephen's Lake Park.

The events helps local Missouri foster parents and the National Foster Parent Association.

Runners were able to enjoy the Fall weather and families enjoyed a variety of activities including a bounce house.

Children participated in activities including pumpkin painting, face painting, a bean bag toss and a variety of other games.

Terrie Foltz, event organizer, said the money raised is much needed in Missouri.

"Missouri is 49th in the Union as far as what we reimburse foster parents for. So the foster parents that I know are doing this kind of as a ministry; it's a calling for them," Foltz said.

70% of the money raised today will stay in Mid-Missouri. The remaining money will go to the National Foster Parent Association.