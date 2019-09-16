5k seeks to end lack of brain cancer research funding

COLUMBIA - Matt Anthony, Chairman of the Head for the Cure Foundation honored his brother who died of brain cancer 12 years ago with a 5K event to raise money for brain cancer research.

According to the National Cancer Institute about 8 percent of at-risk, Boone County residents are diagnosed with brain cancer every year.

Anthony said a contributing factor to this is brain cancer research receiving very little funding in comparison to other cancer research, while the cancer itself is one of the most deadly.

However, none of these reasons should encourage anyone to give up, according to Anthony.

"It's faith in your ability to persevere, faith in your courage, faith in your family, faith in science to ultimately find a cure, faith in doctors and faith in God," Anthony said.

Many hospitals and organizations in the Columbia community have been dedicated to brain cancer research, one of which being the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. And since its founding in 2003, the Head for the Cure Foundation has raised about $5 million for the cause.

[Editor's Note: This article was edited to clarify the interpretation of graph data.]