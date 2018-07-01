5th-graders May be Last Graduates of Charter School

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City charter school that's fighting for its survival has graduated what could be its last class of fifth graders.

Thursday's event was an emotional one for many students and families.

State education officials voted last month to pull the charter of Gordon Parks Elementary School because of the students' poor performance. The loss of the charter means a loss of state funding. But soon after losing its charter, a Cole County circuit judge granted a temporary restraining order. A hearing is planned for July 26.

School officials say their children are making progress even though many live in poverty.

The University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg sponsors the school and wanted the state to issue a new five-year charter.

Gordon Parks has about 240 kindergartens through fifth-grader students.