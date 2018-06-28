6 finalists named for St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The search for a new St. Louis police chief is down to six finalists — three internal candidates, and three from other cities.

All six spoke Thursday at a public forum frequently interrupted by protesters. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the finalists addressed the strained relationship between police and the public.

Many in the crowd were angry that Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole is on the short list. He has been criticized for police handling of protests since the September acquittal of a white officer in the death of a black suspect.

St. Louis Maj. John Hayden and Capt. Mary Edwards-Fears are also finalists. Candidates from outside St. Louis are Maj. Stephen Max Geron of Dallas, Norman, Oklahoma, Chief Keith Humphrey, and Port Arthur, Texas, Chief Patrick Melvin.