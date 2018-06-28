6 injured in St. Louis apartment fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Six people are injured after fire broke out in a St. Louis apartment building.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight Friday at Sunshine Apartments in the city's St. Louis Hills neighborhood. Several people had to be rescued from the top of the three-story building. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that people were hanging from windows and calling for help when firefighters arrived.

Fire officials say four people were taken to the hospital, with two of them seriously injured. Two others were treated at the scene.

The fire started on the second floor, but the cause is under investigation.