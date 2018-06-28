6 Shippers Agree to Plead Guilty to Price Fixing

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department says six Japanese freight forwarding companies have agreed to plead guilty and pay nearly $47 million for conspiring to fix fees charged for shipping air cargo from Japan to the U.S.

Justice Department spokeswoman Gina Talamona says a probe of the freight-forwarding companies grew out of a separate price-fixing investigation of airlines that carry freight. In that massive case, 21 executives from various airlines were charged and $1.8 billion in criminal fines were imposed.

The companies and fines in the freight forwarding case were Nippon Express, fined $21.1 million; Kintetsu World Express, $10.4 million; Nishi-Nippon Railroad, $4.6 million; Hankyu Hanshin Express, $4.5 million; Vantec Corp., $3.3 million; and Nissin Corp., $2.6 million.

Court papers say the conspiracy ran from September 2002 to at least November 2007.