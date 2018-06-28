6 University of Missouri students confirmed with mumps

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - Lab results confirmed that six University of Missouri students came down with the mumps, while a seventh suspected case came back negative.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the Columbia/Boone County Department of health and Human Services expected lab results for four more suspected cases by the end of the week.

Test results confirmed five mumps cases last week. Health department spokeswoman Andrea Waner said those five and the newest confirmed case are all university students who have had two doses of the mumps, measles and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The seventh case that tested negative also is a University of Missouri student.

Waner said most people recover fully within a few weeks and serious complications from mumps are rare.