6-year-old fatally shot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis homicide and child abuse detectives say it appears a 6-year-old girl was shot to death by another child while her mother and the woman's boyfriend were sleeping.

The child's 27-year-old mother and the woman's 31-year-old boyfriend were both taken into custody Monday.

Officers were called to a home about 1:30 a.m. Monday and found 6-year-old Mi'Kenzie Bostic dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say three other children, ages 9, 4 and 3, were also inside the home but were not harmed. Police said in a statement that it is believed Mi'Kenzie was shot by one of the other children.

The shooting was part of a violent weekend in St. Louis that saw at least 11 people killed or wounded by gunfire.

[Editor's Note: This story was updated to include more information.]

[Editor's Note: The story recently said a 7-year-old girl was shot, but it has been corrected to say it was a 6-year-old girl.]