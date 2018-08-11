6-year-old girl dies in hit-and-run accident in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 6-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in St. Louis.

The accident happened about 8:10 p.m. Thursday on the city's north side. The girl was playing when a car struck her near a curb. The car then left the scene.

Authorities said the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released. Police are searching for the driver.