6-year-old's fast action saves man from burning home

PARK HILLS (AP) - A 6-year-old eastern Missouri girl is being called a hero for helping to save the life of a neighbor after his home caught fire.

Kate Gibson of Park Hills looked out the window and saw that her neighbor's house was on fire early Monday. She told her mother, who called 911 and rushed across the street to the neighboring home.

Tennille Gibson alerted Scott Sansoucie that fire was coming from his roof. Sansoucie was able to get out uninjured, but the home is a complete loss.

Park Hills fire officials and other community leaders are considering how to honor Kate for her actions.