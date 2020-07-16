600 customers without power in Boone Couny

COLUMBIA — About 600 customers are without power after a power outage Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Boone Electric Coop.

The outage affects members along Route Z, St. Charles Road and south of Interstate 70.

We have an outage affecting 600 members along Rt Z, St Charles Rd. and south of I-70, including Rangeline Rd. and Richland Rd. Crews are headed that way to identify the problem and restore power. #IPowerBEC pic.twitter.com/26aCOaPhRI

— Boone Electric Coop (@BooneElectric) July 15, 2020

This is a developing story. KOMU 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.