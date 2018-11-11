67-Year-Old Killed in Callaway County Accident

COLUMBIA - A 67-year-old man died around 12:40 Sunday morning in a two-car accident on US Highway 54 westbound at County Road 110 in Callaway County.

Marvin Kolar, of Inverness, Fla., attempted to make a left-hand turn from the right lane putting himself in the path of another vehicle while driving a 2011 Toyota Camry east on US Highway 54. The two cars then made contact causing extensive damages to both vehicles.

Kolar was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second car was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.