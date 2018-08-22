68-year-old man fatally shot during Missouri police standoff
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a 68-year-old man was the person who was fatally shot during a weekend standoff with police in Kansas City.
Police identified the man Monday night as Johnnie Harris Jr. Officers shot and killed him Saturday when he emerged from a home carrying a weapon.
Kansas City police say officers were called to the home when bullet holes were found in a neighbor's home. Officers unsuccessfully tried to make contact with the resident of the home where the shots originated.
During the hours-long standoff, officers heard periodic gunshots from inside the home as they unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate with Harris. He exited the home with a weapon, and officers shot and killed him.
