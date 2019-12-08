6th annual food drive participants ride to help feed less fortunate

COLUMBIA - The annual Cranktivus event was held Saturday morning at Walt's Bicycle Shop.

Over 100 participants participated in the food drive. They rode on bikes throughout the city and bought food that is ultimately donated to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

Beth Shepard founded the event six years ago. She modeled it after an event called Cranksgiving, which is held before Thanksgiving.

According to Shepard, Cranktivus is very inclusive. There are participants with all skill levels participating in the event.

"One of the things that really strikes me is that I am just so proud of the cycling community, and our community in general that they show up for this and they are willing to give their time, their money to help people less fortunate then themselves," she said. "It just makes me really happy and really proud of my community."

After the event, participants were able to gather and eat pizza and enjoy the camaraderie of the event.