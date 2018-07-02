6th Annual Silent Auction to Benefit March of Dimes

JEFFERSON CITY - A silent auction of more than 50 various designed Easter baskets will be displayed March 28-30 in the JCMG Medical Building Lobby. All proceeds from the auction will be given to March of Dimes to help babies be born healthy.

A guaranteed bid has been established for all baskets, which means for a set price you may take the basket with you when you leave. Baskets are ranging in value from $35 to $360 and available for bid

To view the baskets, visit JCMG's website at www.jcmg.org, then select the "calendar of events" icon located at the bottom of the page and click on "March of Dimes Easter Basket Silent Auction."

Winning bidders will be notified at the conclusion of the auction. The community is invited to stop by to view the baskets and place bids.

The JMCG building is located on 1241 West Stadium Blvd.

Bids will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29, as well as, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 30. Bidding will end at 11 a.m. on March 30.