7,900 Gifts Gathered by Mid-Missourians for Needy Children

ASHLAND - Mid-Missouri families, businesses, schools and churches are putting their hearts to good use this week and giving to children in need around the world. Millions of people around the U.S. are filling shoe boxes with school supplies and toys for 9.1 million suffering children.

Operation Christmas Child expects to reach a milestone this year by delivering and collecting shoe boxes to more than 100 million children since the project began in 1993. Local volunteers will wrap 7,900 shoe boxes filled with gifts this week to help children in need.

After the shoe boxes are wrapped, the boxes will be transported to more than 100 countries by trains, airplanes, boats, elephants, bikes and even dog sleds.

Ashland Baptist Church Volunteer and Member Susan Light said, "This is the 100th millionth milestone for these shoe boxes. These shoe boxes will go to 97 different countries to help children to have something to open for Christmas."

Light said, "In the boxes will be toys, candy, toiletries, t-shirts, washcloths, just anything you can imagine that a child in an underprivileged country might need or want."

Anyone can participate in Operation Christmas Child. For more information on how to participate in this project or to find the nearest drop-off site, call the Regional Office at (913)-831-4466 or click here.