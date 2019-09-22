7 arrested in Miller County drug bust

Saturday, September 21 2019
By: David Medina, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
MILLER COUNTY - Deputies arrested seven people in connection to a drug bust on Thursday, according to a news release. 

Deputies said they seized a "large amount" of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office said it, along with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at a home in Mount Pleasant.

Among other things deputies said they seized include a stolen motorcycle and an illegal handgun.

Six of the seven people's names were released:

  • Nathanael O. Davis, 34, of Versailles
  • Reyne D. Bachtel, 38, of Eldon
  • Katie Croswhite, 34, of Jefferson City
  • Justin R.L. Vaught, 29, of Eldon
  • Kenneth W. Davenport, 32, of Eldon
  • Randy J. Engelage, 37, of Eldon

Davis is being held for trafficking, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and delivery of a controlled substance.

The others are all being held on bond with possession of a controlled substance, deputies said.

It is not clear why the name of the seventh suspect was not released.

