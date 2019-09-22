7 arrested in Miller County drug bust

MILLER COUNTY - Deputies arrested seven people in connection to a drug bust on Thursday, according to a news release.

Deputies said they seized a "large amount" of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office said it, along with the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at a home in Mount Pleasant.

Among other things deputies said they seized include a stolen motorcycle and an illegal handgun.

Six of the seven people's names were released:

Nathanael O. Davis, 34, of Versailles

Reyne D. Bachtel, 38, of Eldon

Katie Croswhite, 34, of Jefferson City

Justin R.L. Vaught, 29, of Eldon

Kenneth W. Davenport, 32, of Eldon

Randy J. Engelage, 37, of Eldon

Davis is being held for trafficking, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and delivery of a controlled substance.

The others are all being held on bond with possession of a controlled substance, deputies said.

It is not clear why the name of the seventh suspect was not released.