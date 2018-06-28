7 charged with rioting after protest in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — Seven people are facing rioting and resisting arrest charges for their role in a protest that turned unruly at an upscale St. Louis County shopping mall.

Overall, 22 people were arrested Saturday at the St. Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights, Missouri. It was one of several protests since Sept. 15, when a judge acquitted former police officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 killing of a black drug suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith.

The protest began peacefully before some protesters began overturning trash cans. Officers cleared out the mall and began making arrests.

One of the seven protesters charged with rioting also is charged with assault, according to information provided Sunday by the St. Louis County prosecutor's office. It wasn't immediately clear what charges the other 15 people will face.