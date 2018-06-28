7 facing meth distribution charges in Franklin County

WASHINGTON (AP) — Narcotics investigators in eastern Missouri's Franklin County believe they've broken up a major methamphetamine distribution ring with the arrests of several people.

The Washington Missourian reports that investigators will seek federal meth conspiracy charges against seven people. Police say more than a pound of meth, about $30,000 in cash and several guns have been seized so far in the investigation.

Police believe the suspects were transporting meth to Franklin County from other states and shipping it by mail.