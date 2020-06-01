7 officers injured, no arrests made after Saturday night protests in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. — Police and protesters clashed outside the Ferguson Police Department as protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent Saturday night.

Seven police officers were injured as protesters began throwing rocks, bottles and fireworks, the St. Louis County Police Department said Sunday morning. There was no official word on if any protesters were injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted Sunday morning they were assisting troops in Kansas City and St. Louis during the Saturday night protests. According to the tweet, they will remain in Kansas City and St. Louis throughout the protests.