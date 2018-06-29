7 Workers Rescued After Barge Capsizes at Mo. Lake

SMITHVILLE (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person was taken to a hospital after a barge capsized on Smithville Lake. The accident happened Friday morning at the site of a bridge repair project on the Route W bridge near Little Platte Park.

Seven men on the barge jumped into the lake and all were rescued within minutes.

A highway patrol spokesman says one of the workers was flown to a Kansas City hospital.

KSHB-TV reports the barge was owned by a company called APAC. The company's Kansas City Division president, David Guillaume, says the six other people on the barge were not injured. He says person who was taken to the hospital was being checked as a precaution because he couldn't get warm after being taken from the water.