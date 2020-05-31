7-year-old driver, younger brother die in Kansas City car crash
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 7-year-old boy and and his 6-year-old brother died in an unincorporated area east of Kansas City, Missouri, Friday when the older brother got access to a car and drove it, eventually losing control and driving off the road.
Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman Andy Bell said the boys left a residence in the car, drove through a field and then onto a county road.
The patrol’s report on the crash says the 2007 Buick Lacross became airborne more than once before eventually landing on its roof and catching fire.
The boys were pronounced dead at the scene about 4:20 p.m. Friday.
