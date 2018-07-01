7-year-old Inspiring Others Through Her Writing

AUSTRALIA - A 7-year-old author is making a name for herself with her new book and her motiviational speaking.

Meesha Salaria lives in Australia and attended an internet boot camp. She learned how to build her own website when she was 6-years-old.

When she was 5-years-old, she started writing her first book called, "Start: To Begin With Beginning."

It's a message for people to start something in their own lives.

Meesha spoke with KOMU 8's Sarah Hill via Google Plus about her book and accomplishments.

Meesha's book is available at Amazon.com in paperback and e-book. You can also check out her website here.