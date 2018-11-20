70-year-old Man Killed in KC Building Collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 70-year-old man is dead after part of a Kansas City building he was helping to demolish collapsed on him.

The Kansas City Star reports the Fire Department was dispatched at 6:34 p.m. on what was described as a nonlife-threatening collapse, but when police responded 25 minutes later they found the man dead.

Police did not release the man's name, who is believed to have been an employee of the construction company working on the building.

Some of the building's brick walls remained standing Friday night amid piles of old bricks.

Police spokesman Jim Schulte says the collapse was an accident and noted that bricks sometimes collapse in unpredictable ways.