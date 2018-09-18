70-Year-Old Woman Involved in Fatal Tractor Accident

By: The Associated Press

CEDAR HILL (AP) - A 70-year-old eastern Missouri woman has died after being ejected from a tractor during an accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Barbara Elmer of Cedar Hill was about to turn the tractor into a private driveway Tuesday evening when an International Harvester 4400 truck behind her, driven by 25-year-old Eric Young of Fenton, struck the rear of the tractor, causing it to overturn.

Elmer was pronounced dead at the scene.