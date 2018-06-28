72-Year-Old Man Struck by Boat After Falling Overboard

CAMDEN COUNTY - A man was seriously injured after falling overboard and being struck by a boat Thursday evening.

72-year old Fred Hunnius of Camdenton tried to execute a sharp turn with his Yamaha 2010 when he was ejected from his boat and struck by a second boat.

The accident took place at 7:40 p.m. in the Big Niangua area of the Lake of the Ozarks.

Hunnius was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. He's reportedly in serious condition.

This is the fourth reported accident since June 28, at the Lake of the Ozarks.