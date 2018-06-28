72K-Square-Foot Home Under Construction in SW Missouri

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- A 72,000-square-foot private home being built in southwest Missouri will be one of the largest in the United States when it's completed.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that the home includes two elevators, 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a billiard room, a home theater, a music room, a 1,600-square-foot library and a

4,000-square-foot garage. Plans show that the master bedroom and exercise rooms are more

than 1,200 square feet each.

The home is being built by Steven Huff, chairman of Wisconsin-based TF Concrete Forming Systems. Not surprisingly, it will be built out of concrete to show off new technology created by Huff's company and the Helix corporation.

Christian County planning and zoning administrator Todd Wiesehan says Huff has family ties in Missouri.