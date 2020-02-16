73-year-old Missouri man killed; son arrested

By: The Associated Press

FESTUS (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 73-year-old man has been shot to death, and his 42-year-old son was arrested and charged with killing his father.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports that someone reported the shooting Saturday morning inside a home in Festus. Sheriff's deputies who arrived at the home found the injured man, who has not yet been identified.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the man's son, Nathan Schweppe, who also lived at the home was arrested at the scene. He was later charged with first-degree murder and domestic assault.

Schweppe is being held on $750,000 bond.