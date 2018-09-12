74-Year-Old Woman Found Fused to Chair

INDEPENDENCE - The son of a woman who was left so long in a chair that her skin had fused to it said he was honoring his mother's wishes to die in her home in the Kansas City suburb of Independence.

A fire captain said in court documents that skin was left behind when the 74-year-old woman was pried from her reclining chair so she could be taken to an Independence hospital on Oct. 27. The woman was described as a "rotting corpse that was still breathing."

The woman has since died. Her son told a state worker he didn't help his mother use the bathroom or bathe because he was following her wishes.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office says no decision will be on filing charges until the autopsy is completed.