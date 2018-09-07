$75 Million Donation to Hospital Hinges on Voters' Approval

KANSAS CITY - The Hall Family Foundation has committed $75 million to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City to build a medical research building but only if voters approve a half-cent sales tax for such research.

Jackson County residents will vote on the proposed sales tax in November. It would raise an estimated $800 million for medical research over 20 years.

The Kansas City Star reported the commitment announced Wednesday would be the largest pledge ever made by the private foundation started by the Hall family, founders of Hallmark Cards Inc.

Donald J. Hall, chairman of the Hall Family Foundation, said in a statement that the $75 million would be used for constructing the building, which would allow the sales tax revenue to be used to hire scientists, researchers and support staff.